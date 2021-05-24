Borrell Calls for International Probe Into Ryanair Plane Emergency Landing in Minsk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called on Monday for an international investigation into the Ryanair plane emergency landing in the Belarusian capital of Minsk and noted that the bloc would consider taking measures against those responsible.

"In carrying out this coercive act, the Belarusian authorities have jeopardised the safety of passengers and crew. An international investigation into this incident must be carried out to ascertain any breach of international aviation rules. This situation will be raised at the upcoming meeting of the European Council. The EU will consider the consequences of this action, including taking measures against those responsible," Borrell said, as quoted in a press release by the Council of the European Union.