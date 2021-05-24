UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell Calls For International Probe Into Ryanair Plane Emergency Landing In Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

Borrell Calls for International Probe Into Ryanair Plane Emergency Landing in Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called on Monday for an international investigation into the Ryanair plane emergency landing in the Belarusian capital of Minsk and noted that the bloc would consider taking measures against those responsible.

"In carrying out this coercive act, the Belarusian authorities have jeopardised the safety of passengers and crew. An international investigation into this incident must be carried out to ascertain any breach of international aviation rules. This situation will be raised at the upcoming meeting of the European Council. The EU will consider the consequences of this action, including taking measures against those responsible," Borrell said, as quoted in a press release by the Council of the European Union.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk

Recent Stories

Pakistan witnesses decline in COVID-19 cases durin ..

16 minutes ago

IGP lauds role of ITP in maintaining traffic flow

28 minutes ago

H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi chairs second ..

39 minutes ago

OIC Condemns two Deadly Attacks in Northeastern Bu ..

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from &#039;R ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.