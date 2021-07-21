Borrell Calls for International Support to Ensure Lasting Peace in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell on Wednesday called for a joint effort to achieve stable peace in conflict-torn Afghanistan, highlighting central and southern Asia's crucial role in regional connectivity and security issues.

"Lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan must be a common goal and a common responsibility," Borrell tweeted.

Last week, the top EU diplomat held meetings with central and southern Asian leaders in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent. The leaders discussed economic integration, regional security, particularly the future of Afghanistan, and stated that stability and peace in Afghanistan were essential for economic growth and regional cooperation.

While reflecting on his meetings with leaders from the region, Borrell warned that the relapse of Afghanistan into chaos would expose the region to further drug trafficking, the spread of radical ideologies, terrorism, violence and ultimately affect European security.

He reiterated that the EU and its member states were ready to support the Afghan-led peace process and warned that military takeover by the Taliban (banned in Russia) or attempts to restore an Islamic Emirate was unacceptable.

Meanwhile, violence has surged in Afghanistan in recent weeks. The Taliban fighters have intensified their offensive since the foreign forces began to withdraw from the country.