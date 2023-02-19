UrduPoint.com

Borrell Calls For Ramping Up Arms Support To Ukraine In Light Of Critical Ammo Shortage

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Borrell Calls for Ramping Up Arms Support to Ukraine in Light of Critical Ammo Shortage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has urged the West to step up arms support to Ukraine in light of a critical shortfall of ammunition available to the Ukrainian forces.

"Let's go from words to facts and accelerate our support to Ukraine, because Ukraine is in a critical situation from the point of view of ammunition available," Borrell said during a panel discussion on European security at the Munich Security Conference.

The senior official stressed that the ammunition shortage "has to be solved quickly."

"It's a matter of weeks and this cannot be solved by going to joined procurement, because any procurement that comes to the market will go at the queue of a long list of commands already passed by the member states. We have to use what we have," Borrell said.

