Open Menu

Borrell Calls Israel's Evacuation Plan 'utterly Impossible'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Borrell calls Israel's evacuation plan 'utterly impossible'

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Saturday that a plan by Israel to evacuate more than one million people out of northern Gaza in a single day was "utterly impossible to implement".

Israel warned residents in the area to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Palestinian Islamist organisation Hamas in retaliation for the deadliest attack in Israel's history.

"I am saying that, representing the official position of the European Union... (the evacuation plan) is utterly, utterly impossible to implement," Borrell told a press conference in Beijing on the final day of a three-day diplomatic visit to China.

"To imagine that you could move one million people in 24 hours in a situation like Gaza can only be a humanitarian crisis," he added.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen had expressed support to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday during a visit to the country.

"Europe stands with Israel," said von der Leyen, adding that the country had "a duty to defend its citizens".

But Borrell's comments in Beijing showed the limits of that affirmation, saying that Israel was also obligated to follow international humanitarian law in the process of defending itself.

"The position is clear," said Borrell. "We certainly defend the right of Israel to defend itself."

"But, as any right, it has a limit. And this limit is international law."

Borrell's words come one week after Hamas gunmen burst through the heavily militarised border around the Gaza Strip and killed more than 1,300 people, mainly civilians.

Israel has responded with an intense bombing campaign against Palestinian targets in Gaza, killing at least 1,900 people -- most of them civilians and including more than 600 children -- according to the Gaza health ministry.

This has triggered calls from some in the international community for Israel to show restraint and to allow humanitarian corridors to be opened for Palestinian civilians.

Borrell said Saturday that the only feasible long-term strategy for resolving what he called a "spiral of violence" was to pursue the creation of an independent and internationally recognised Palestinian state.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Israel Europe China Gaza European Union Visit Beijing Border From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

2 hours ago
 International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dha ..

International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dhabi concludes

10 hours ago
 Kalba to host 3rd edition of Wadi Al Helo Trail Ru ..

Kalba to host 3rd edition of Wadi Al Helo Trail Run

10 hours ago
 Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa confirms importance ..

Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa confirms importance of knowledge in anticipating ..

11 hours ago
 Handicrafts play vital role for economy developmen ..

Handicrafts play vital role for economy development: Mushaal Malik

11 hours ago
At UN, Pakistan calls Israel's fierce actions agai ..

At UN, Pakistan calls Israel's fierce actions against Palestinians in Gaza 'war ..

11 hours ago
 JUI-F takes out rally against Israeli occupation i ..

JUI-F takes out rally against Israeli occupation in Palestine

11 hours ago
 Russia to build nuclear power plant in Burkina Fas ..

Russia to build nuclear power plant in Burkina Faso

11 hours ago
 Rasheed for skill development, financial disciplin ..

Rasheed for skill development, financial discipline to bring prosperity for Balu ..

11 hours ago
 New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in World ..

New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in World Cup

11 hours ago
 Naat competition held at Allama Iqbal Open Univers ..

Naat competition held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

12 hours ago

More Stories From World