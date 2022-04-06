UrduPoint.com

Borrell Calls Recent EU-China Summit 'Dialogue Of The Deaf'

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) A recent EU-China Summit was a "dialogue of the deaf," inasmuch as China avoided blaming Russia and the two sides failed to reach any agreement on other issues, High Representative of European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"The Chinese side stuck to the general statements of wishing to see peace, we are peaceful people, we don't invade the others asking for de-escalation, but avoiding specific commitments or avoiding also any kind of blame on Russia.

As I said, it was not exactly a dialogue, maybe a dialogue of the deaf, but certainly we did not come to an agreement," the top EU official said in his speech at the EU Parliament plenary session on the outcome of the EU-China summit.

The 23rd EU-China Summit took place on April 1. The agenda included working sessions of high-ranking EU officials with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang, during which the two sides discussed the situation in Ukraine, trade, human rights and other pressing issues.

