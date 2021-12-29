MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called Russia's demands about security guarantees and about stopping the EU and NATO's eastward expansion unacceptable.

"Demands about security guarantees and stopping the EU and NATO's eastward expansion are a purely Russian agenda with completely unacceptable conditions, especially regarding Ukraine," Borrell said in an interview with German newspaper Die Welt.