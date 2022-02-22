(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called Russia's decision to send a peacekeeping mission to the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) "aggression" against Ukraine.

"The decrees by President (Vladimir) Putin ordering a so-called peacekeeping mission into the so-called Donetsk & Luhansk people's republics is another outright aggression against Ukraine, a violation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty," Borrell wrote on Twitter.