MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The Ukraine conflict is a "laboratory testing ground" for the military capabilities of the European Union, from which the bloc could learn lessons so as to improve its defense in future, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"This war (the conflict in Ukraine) unfortunately has been a bit of a laboratory testing ground for our capabilities our priorities. We have to see what lessons we have learned from this so as to ensure we have a greater and better capability of European defense in the future," Borrell said at a press conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

Last month, Borrell stated that the EU had provided Kiev with more than 13 billion Euros ($14 billion) in military support, sending different types of military equipment to Ukraine and training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers.