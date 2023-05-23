UrduPoint.com

Borrell Calls Ukrainian Conflict 'Testing Ground' For EU's Military Capabilities

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Borrell Calls Ukrainian Conflict 'Testing Ground' for EU's Military Capabilities

The Ukraine conflict is a "laboratory testing ground" for the military capabilities of the European Union, from which the bloc could learn lessons so as to improve its defense in future, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The Ukraine conflict is a "laboratory testing ground" for the military capabilities of the European Union, from which the bloc could learn lessons so as to improve its defense in future, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"This war (the conflict in Ukraine) unfortunately has been a bit of a laboratory testing ground for our capabilities our priorities. We have to see what lessons we have learned from this so as to ensure we have a greater and better capability of European defense in the future," Borrell said at a press conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

Last month, Borrell stated that the EU had provided Kiev with more than 13 billion Euros ($14 billion) in military support, sending different types of military equipment to Ukraine and training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Brussels Kiev From Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

US Commercial Satellite Imaging Russia's Belgorod ..

US Commercial Satellite Imaging Russia's Belgorod Region 2 Days Before Ukrainian ..

4 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of ro ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of robbers gang

4 minutes ago
 Fares remain unchanged despite cut in diesel price ..

Fares remain unchanged despite cut in diesel prices

4 minutes ago
 PML-N Havelian to organize solidarity rally with P ..

PML-N Havelian to organize solidarity rally with Pak Army on 25th May

4 minutes ago
 ATC sends 33 PTI workers to jail for identificatio ..

ATC sends 33 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

1 minute ago
 UK to Ban Foreign Students From Bringing Family to ..

UK to Ban Foreign Students From Bringing Family to Hinder Migration - Home Offic ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.