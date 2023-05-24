Borrell Completely Discredited His Post in 3.5 Years in Office - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has completely discredited his position while in office for three and a half years, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"During the 3.5 years of his tenure as the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs of Security Policy, Borrell, in my opinion, not only discredited himself, he discredited this position," Zakharova told reporters.