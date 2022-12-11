UrduPoint.com

Borrell Concerned About Turkey's Unwillingness To Join Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

Borrell Concerned About Turkey's Unwillingness to Join Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell considers the trade relations between Ankara and Moscow and Turkey's unwillingness to join the Western sanctions policy against Russia as reasons for concern for the European Union, German media group Funke reported on Sunday.

The EU and Turkey form a customs union which ensures the free movement of dual-purpose goods, and it is important that Turkey does not offer Russia any ways to circumvent sanctions, Borrell said in a document, which came into the possession of the media group.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields.

