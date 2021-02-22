Borrell Confirms EU Decision to Expand Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny Situation

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The European Union's foreign ministers agreed on Monday to expand sanctions against Russia over the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"In response to events around the situation of Mr.

Navalny, we reached a political agreement to impose restrictive measures against those responsible for his arrest and sentencing and persecution," Borrell said during a press conference.

The EU foreign policy chief added that that the decision-making process regarding the sanctions may take one week.

"Maybe it will take one week. But I hope not more than that," Borrell added.