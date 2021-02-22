UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell Confirms EU Decision To Expand Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 10:16 PM

Borrell Confirms EU Decision to Expand Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny Situation

The European Union's foreign ministers agreed on Monday to expand sanctions against Russia over the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The European Union's foreign ministers agreed on Monday to expand sanctions against Russia over the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"In response to events around the situation of Mr.

Navalny, we reached a political agreement to impose restrictive measures against those responsible for his arrest and sentencing and persecution," Borrell said during a press conference.

The EU foreign policy chief added that that the decision-making process regarding the sanctions may take one week.

"Maybe it will take one week. But I hope not more than that," Borrell added.

Related Topics

Russia European Union May Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets state ..

2 minutes ago

Rwandan opposition activist gunned down in South A ..

43 seconds ago

All over by summer? UK govt eyes return to normal ..

45 seconds ago

PML-N involves in vandalism to have grip in all el ..

46 seconds ago

CDWP clears six projects worth Rs 69.3 bn

4 minutes ago

Iran Can Enrich Uranium to Up to 60% If Needed - K ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.