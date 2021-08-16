Borrell Confirms EU Foreign Ministers' Talks on Afghanistan Scheduled for Tuesday

Foreign ministers of the EU member states will convene on Tuesday for an extraordinary videoconference to discuss developments in Afghanistan, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell confirmed

"Following latest developments in #Afghanistan, and after intense contacts with partners in the past days and hours, I decided to convene an extraordinary VTC [videoconference] of EU Foreign Ministers #FAC tomorrow afternoon for a first assessment.

Afghanistan stands at a crossroad. Security and wellbeing of its citizens, as well as international security are at play," Borrell wrote on Twitter on Monday.