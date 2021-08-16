UrduPoint.com

Borrell Confirms EU Foreign Ministers' Talks On Afghanistan Scheduled For Tuesday

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:52 PM

Borrell Confirms EU Foreign Ministers' Talks on Afghanistan Scheduled for Tuesday

Foreign ministers of the EU member states will convene on Tuesday for an extraordinary videoconference to discuss developments in Afghanistan, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell confirmed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Foreign ministers of the EU member states will convene on Tuesday for an extraordinary videoconference to discuss developments in Afghanistan, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell confirmed.

"Following latest developments in #Afghanistan, and after intense contacts with partners in the past days and hours, I decided to convene an extraordinary VTC [videoconference] of EU Foreign Ministers #FAC tomorrow afternoon for a first assessment.

Afghanistan stands at a crossroad. Security and wellbeing of its citizens, as well as international security are at play," Borrell wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Twitter

Recent Stories

Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer till ..

Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer till Aug 30

4 minutes ago
 WAPDA Honours its Athletes; Cash awards worth Rs.2 ..

WAPDA Honours its Athletes; Cash awards worth Rs.2.5 million each for Arshad Nad ..

2 minutes ago
 CSTO Collective Security Council to Focus on Afgha ..

CSTO Collective Security Council to Focus on Afghanistan at Upcoming Session - O ..

2 minutes ago
 Rapid Taliban Offensive in Afghanistan Affects Sit ..

Rapid Taliban Offensive in Afghanistan Affects Situation in Central Asia

2 minutes ago
 Shanghai gold futures close higher

Shanghai gold futures close higher

2 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close mixed on Monday

Chinese shares close mixed on Monday

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.