Borrell Confirms EU Leaders To Discuss Proposed Summit With Russia
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The EU leaders will discuss the proposed summit with Russia at the European Council meeting in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief confirmed on Thursday.
"There is also the proposal from France and Germany to hold a summit with Russia, which I'm sure will also be discussed by the members at the council," Borrell told reporters.