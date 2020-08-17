UrduPoint.com
Borrell Confirms EU Working On Belarus Sanctions List

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell confirmed on Monday that the EU was working on a list of sanctions regarding the recent events in Belarus.

"As agreed by the EU Foreign Ministers at our recent video conference, the EU is working on new listings for sanctions against those responsible for violence, repression of peaceful protests, and the falsification of election results," Borrell said in a statement.

Borrell added that he would update EU heads of state on the matter on Wednesday.

More Stories From World

