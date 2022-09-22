UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, confirmed that he would hold a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Wednesday evening in connection with the recent appeal of Russian President Vladimir Putin and in order to agree on further policy on Ukraine.

"Tonight, immediately after knowing the words of Mr.

Putin, I am convening an extraordinary and ad-hoc informal meeting of the European Union foreign ministers with the purpose to agree on a common line," Borrell said.

The common line implies full support for Ukrainian sovereignty and democracy, and continued work for stopping the hostilities, he added.

"The issue of sanctions will, for sure, be on the table. We have already said that in case of holding this kind of referenda or in case of annexation new sanctions will come," Borrell added.