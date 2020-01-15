Borrell Confirms 'Resolve' to Facilitate Serbia-Kosovo Talks in Calls With Vucic, Thaci

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reaffirmed his resolve to facilitate Belgrade-Pristina talks in phone calls with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo on Wednesday, the European External Action Service (EEAS) has said.

"Josep Borrell spoke today on the phone with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and President of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi about the latest developments in Kosovo and Serbia and the importance of working towards a resumption of the Belgrade-Pristina talks. The High Representative confirmed his resolve and personal engagement as facilitator with the support of EU Member States," the EEAS said.

In addition, Borrell discussed with Vucic and Thaci their aspirations to join the EU.

The diplomat, in particular, stressed the need for Serbia and Kosovo to make further progress ahead of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb in May.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, and a number of other countries have not recognized Kosovar independence.

Back in 2011, the Serbian leadership agreed, under pressure from Brussels, to start negotiations with the Kosovar Albanians under the EU mediation. Belgrade's move was also determined by the need to bring the region closer to the EU, as well as make life there easier for Serbian citizens. As of today, the dialogue has been suspended.