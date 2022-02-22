UrduPoint.com

Borrell Confirms Sanctions Against Russian Lawmakers Voting For DPR, LPR Recognition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Borrell Confirms Sanctions Against Russian Lawmakers Voting for DPR, LPR Recognition

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles on Tuesday confirmed that the EU sanctions will impose sanctions against all Russian lawmakers who voted for the recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

"Individual sanctions will be adopted against those who are responsible for these decisions, against Russian lawmakers in particular, and also against those in charge of the military sector," Borrell told Franceinfo.

He stressed that sanctions will be imposed on all Russian lawmakers, who voted for the recognition of the republics' independence.

The EU chief said that economic sanctions against the breakaway Donbas region will also follow, adding that "these concern the exports from Donbas under the same scheme as it was done at one time with regard to Crimea."

Borrell noted that "sanctions against banking institutions that finance oligarchs, those in the government of the country and its entourage" will also be imposed.

