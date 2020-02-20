UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell Congratulates Ghani On Winning Afghan Presidential Elections - EU

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:00 AM

Borrell Congratulates Ghani on Winning Afghan Presidential Elections - EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) EU High Representative on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called the incumbent Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, on Wednesday to congratulate him on the victory in the presidential elections, the European Union External Action Service said in a press release.

On Tuesday, Ghani has been declared the winner of Afghanistan's presidential election after receiving 50.64 percent of the vote. The vote was held in late September, but the announcement of the results had been delayed several times.

"Following the announcement yesterday by Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission of the final results of the presidential elections of 28 September 2019, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, called the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, today to congratulate him on the outcome of the electoral process," the press release said.

 

During the phone conversation, Borrell said that the EU supported the Afghan peace process and was ready to assist the Afghan government in adopting political and economic reforms in the country.

Nonetheless, the negotiations on the peace deal between the United States and the Taliban have excluded the Afghan government since the militant group refuses to engage in a dialogue with it, citing the government's full dependence on Washington

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Washington Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote European Union United States September 2019 Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooper ..

1 hour ago

Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsit ..

1 hour ago

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Develop ..

1 hour ago

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

1 hour ago

Mandatory replacement of tula with grams in UAE pe ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award rec ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.