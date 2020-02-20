Borrell Congratulates Ghani on Winning Afghan Presidential Elections - EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) EU High Representative on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called the incumbent Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, on Wednesday to congratulate him on the victory in the presidential elections, the European Union External Action Service said in a press release.

On Tuesday, Ghani has been declared the winner of Afghanistan's presidential election after receiving 50.64 percent of the vote. The vote was held in late September, but the announcement of the results had been delayed several times.

"Following the announcement yesterday by Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission of the final results of the presidential elections of 28 September 2019, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, called the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, today to congratulate him on the outcome of the electoral process," the press release said.

During the phone conversation, Borrell said that the EU supported the Afghan peace process and was ready to assist the Afghan government in adopting political and economic reforms in the country.

Nonetheless, the negotiations on the peace deal between the United States and the Taliban have excluded the Afghan government since the militant group refuses to engage in a dialogue with it, citing the government's full dependence on Washington.