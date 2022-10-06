Borrell Contradicts Himself When Commenting Situation Around Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell contradicts himself when speaking about the EU's readiness for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said earlier on Wednesday that the EU planned to launch a mission to train the Ukrainian military in mid-October, but at the same time assured of the EU's readiness to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine, "should the circumstances return to do so in a meaningful way."

"Mr. Borrell is as contradictory in his statements as a real diplomat cannot be contradictory in his rhetoric. I have explained it so ornately. Indeed, we regret to state the contradictory statements of the head of European diplomacy," Peskov told a briefing.