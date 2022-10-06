UrduPoint.com

Borrell Contradicts Himself When Commenting Situation Around Ukraine - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Borrell Contradicts Himself When Commenting Situation Around Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell contradicts himself when speaking about the EU's readiness for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said earlier on Wednesday that the EU planned to launch a mission to train the Ukrainian military in mid-October, but at the same time assured of the EU's readiness to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine, "should the circumstances return to do so in a meaningful way."

"Mr. Borrell is as contradictory in his statements as a real diplomat cannot be contradictory in his rhetoric. I have explained it so ornately. Indeed, we regret to state the contradictory statements of the head of European diplomacy," Peskov told a briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Same

Recent Stories

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

12 minutes ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

22 minutes ago
 Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge th ..

Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge threatening case

27 minutes ago
 All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilit ..

All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: FM

41 minutes ago
 Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.