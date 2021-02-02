Borrell Could Play Coordinating Role in Establishing Iran-US Dialogue - Zarif

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who is a coordinator of the joint commission on Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) implementation, could play a coordinating role in establishing the Iran-US dialogue on returning to the nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told CNN.

Zarif said Borrell could kind of "choreograph" actions that should be taken by the two sides.

The White House earlier announced the intention of US President Joe Biden to discuss with allies plans for talks with Iran.

Tehran earlier said negotiations with the United States were not part of Tehran's plans, and any progress in this direction depended on the practical steps of Washington, including the lifting of sanctions. Iran has also rejected the possibility of expanding the nuclear deal.

Earlier, Biden and US State Secretary Antony Blinken said the United States could return to the nuclear deal if Iran began to fulfill its terms again.