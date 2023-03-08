UrduPoint.com

Borrell Declines To Comment On Recent Media Reports On Sabotage On Nord Stream Pipelines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that he cannot comment on recent media reports suggesting a "pro-Ukrainian" group was behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines last September.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing US officials, that new intelligence suggested a "pro-Ukrainian group" had carried out last year's attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines. A few hours later, the German newspaper Zeit reported that the investigators had identified the vessel used to carry out the attack on the pipelines.

"I cannot comment on things that they don't have clear evidence and information," Borrell said on the sidelines of the EU defense ministers' meeting in Stockholm.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, have been inoperable since they were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism and have long called for an impartial and thorough investigation.

