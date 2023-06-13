EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell denied on Tuesday that the European Union's position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict has been influenced by its growing reliance on Azeri energy supplies

"This energy partnership has not influenced in the least the European Union in its position as concerns the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The European Union has maintained a very balanced position," he said in Brussels, commenting on the situation in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region and at the Lachin Corridor that connects it to Armenia.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020.

Fighting between the two neighbors resumed in fall of last year, just as the European Union negotiated a pact with Baku that would double Azeri gas deliveries to the EU to at least 20 billion cubic meters a year by 2027.