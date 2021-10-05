Borrell Describes AUKUS as Wake-up Call for EU-US Relations

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed the belief that the AUKUS defense partnership was a wake-up call for relations with Washington, also pointing to the changing global role of the United States.

"AUKUS has been a wake-up call and there changes in the American society that have been (in the) making for many years that will currently affect the role of the US in the world," Borrell said on Tuesday at the European Parliament's plenary session for the future of the EU-US relations.