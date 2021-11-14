UrduPoint.com

Borrell Discusses Belarus-Poland Border Crisis With Polish, Lithuanian Foreign Ministers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 04:40 AM

Borrell Discusses Belarus-Poland Border Crisis With Polish, Lithuanian Foreign Ministers

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has discussed the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border with the foreign ministers of Poland and Lithuania and the issue will also be brought up at the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) next week.

"Spoke to (Polish Foreign Minister) @RauZbigniew and (Lithuanian Foreign Minister) @GLandsbergis this evening about the unacceptable instrumentalisation of people by the Lukashenko regime at the borders of the European Union. We will discuss next steps at the #FAC on Monday," Borrell said on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Borrell critiqued the Belarusian stance on the migration crisis on the border with Poland saying that the situation requires a strong international reaction.

Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said on Saturday that Minsk does not see the European Union making any serious efforts to hold dialogue with Belarus to resolve the ongoing migrant crisis.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been accusing Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader has rejected the accusations, saying that his cash-strapped country can no longer afford tight border controls.

Related Topics

Twitter European Union Minsk Brussels Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia Border Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

4 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

4 hours ago
 Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of ..

Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archa ..

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Si ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Singapore at Expo 2020 Dubai

5 hours ago
 Serbian President Hopes to Reach Agreement on Gas ..

Serbian President Hopes to Reach Agreement on Gas Prices During Meeting With Put ..

5 hours ago
 Death toll from Sudan anti-coup rallies rises to 5 ..

Death toll from Sudan anti-coup rallies rises to 5: medics

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.