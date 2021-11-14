Borrell Discusses Belarus-Poland Border Crisis With Polish, Lithuanian Foreign Ministers

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has discussed the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border with the foreign ministers of Poland and Lithuania and the issue will also be brought up at the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) next week.

"Spoke to (Polish Foreign Minister) @RauZbigniew and (Lithuanian Foreign Minister) @GLandsbergis this evening about the unacceptable instrumentalisation of people by the Lukashenko regime at the borders of the European Union. We will discuss next steps at the #FAC on Monday," Borrell said on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Borrell critiqued the Belarusian stance on the migration crisis on the border with Poland saying that the situation requires a strong international reaction.

Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said on Saturday that Minsk does not see the European Union making any serious efforts to hold dialogue with Belarus to resolve the ongoing migrant crisis.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been accusing Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader has rejected the accusations, saying that his cash-strapped country can no longer afford tight border controls.