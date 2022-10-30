Borrell Discusses Grain Deal With UN Chief Guterres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday that he had discusses the grain deal with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres after Russia suspended its participation in the agreement on Saturday.

"Call with @UN SG @antonioguterres to discuss Black Sea deal & coordinate actions to ensure grain & fertiliser export from Ukraine," Borrell tweeted.

He also reiterated his claim that Russia "must go back agreement," adding that the European Union "will play its part to counter the global food crisis."

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.