Borrell Discusses 'Immediate Priorities' In Afghanistan With Blinken, Key Partners

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Borrell Discusses 'Immediate Priorities' in Afghanistan With Blinken, Key Partners

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held a video conference with his counterparts from the Group of Seven, Qatar, Turkey and the NATO secretary general to discuss immediate issues related to Afghanistan after the full withdrawal of foreign troops from the militant-controlled nation.

"Discussed immediate priorities in #Afghanistan with @SecBlinken and key partners: - Humanitarian aid & access - Counter-terrorism - safe passage for those wanting to leave the country - migration - political dialogue with Taliban, which doesn't mean recognition," Borrell tweeted on Tuesday.

Participants in the meeting also involved top diplomats from Japan, France, the UK, Canada, Italy, Turkey, and Qatar, as well as NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

The last American military flight left the Kabul airport on August 30, marking the end of the longest American war, and leaving the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) in control of the country.

