Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 12:18 AM

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held a quadrilateral call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Tuesday to discuss a letter from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the situation with security guarantees

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held a quadrilateral call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Tuesday to discuss a letter from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the situation with security guarantees.

"They discussed latest developments and diplomatic activities related to Russia's military build-up in and around Ukraine and Moscow's demands for rearrangements in European security, including the letter by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of 31 January.

While replies are being prepared, they reaffirmed the need to uphold the fundamental principles of the European security architecture. They agreed to continue discussions to address the current security situation, including through bilateral and multilateral engagement and close coordination at all levels," the European External Action Service said in a statement.

>