Borrell Expects EU Defense Ministers to Agree on Training Mission for Ukraine

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The EU defense ministers will discuss a high-level training mission for Ukrainian military at an informal meeting in Prague, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, adding that he expects the ministers to achieve a political agreement on the matter.

"Today, it is an informal meeting, so no decision can be taken, but, in general, an overall political agreement, that is what I think we have to get today. Later the details will come, we have a procedure, quite complex, in order to identify the objective, the purpose that I mentioned, the resources, but today, I hope that we will have a political green light for this mission," Borrell told reporters ahead of the meeting.