Borrell Expects EU Summit in Brussels to Agree More Military Support for Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday he was certain that the two-day Special European Council would result in a consensus to provide Ukraine with more military and financial assistance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday he was certain that the two-day Special European Council would result in a consensus to provide Ukraine with more military and financial assistance.

EU leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have gathered for the summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

"The result will be, sure, more support for Ukraine, providing more arms, more military support, more financial support," Borrell said ahead of the summit.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also warned that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.