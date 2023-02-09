UrduPoint.com

Borrell Expects EU Summit In Brussels To Agree More Military Support For Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Borrell Expects EU Summit in Brussels to Agree More Military Support for Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday he was certain that the two-day Special European Council would result in a consensus to provide Ukraine with more military and financial assistance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday he was certain that the two-day Special European Council would result in a consensus to provide Ukraine with more military and financial assistance.

EU leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have gathered for the summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

"The result will be, sure, more support for Ukraine, providing more arms, more military support, more financial support," Borrell said ahead of the summit.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also warned that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Brussels Kiev April

Recent Stories

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in A ..

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in Abu Dhabi with wide-scale parti ..

12 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives

12 minutes ago
 White House Considers Restricting China's Access t ..

White House Considers Restricting China's Access to Dollars - Reports

18 minutes ago
 Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road trigg ..

Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road triggers altercation, exchange of f ..

18 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern ..

Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern districts

17 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Ru ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Russian Missile, IT Industries

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.