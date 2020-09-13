UrduPoint.com
Borrell Expects EU Will Agree On Sanctions Against Belarus On September 21 - Reports

Sun 13th September 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) The European Union is expected to agree on sanctions against Belarusian officials with an alleged role in suppressing the ongoing opposition movement on September 21, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell told Financial Times in an interview, which was published on Sunday.

Borrell specified that the issue of sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko would also be discussed at the Foreign Affairs Council, scheduled for September 21.

On Thursday, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk said that the EU was planning to sanction 40-50 officials from Belarus.

The EU has said that the August 9 presidential election, which saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term, was "not free and fair" and criticized the Belarusian government's harsh response to opposition protests. The Baltic states have already imposed travel restrictions on Belarusian officials, including Lukashenko.

The protests in Belarus have been ongoing for over a month, and thousands of demonstrators have been detained across the country. The opposition accuses the security forces of excessive violence during peaceful demonstrations, while the government blames protests on foreign meddling.

