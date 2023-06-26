Borrell Expresses Concern Over Wagner Mutiny in Russia Due to Risk of Nuclear Instability

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the recent events in Russia involving the Wagner Group private military company should be taken into account by the European Union, since such cases of political instability in a country with nuclear weapons are "not a good thing."

"Certainly, it is not a good thing to see that a nuclear power like Russia can go into a phase of political instability. It's also something that has to be taken into account," Borrell told reporters before the EU Foreign Council in Luxembourg.

On Friday, the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused the Russian Defense Ministry of allegedly striking at the group's camps, after which the Wagner troops seized the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don. The Russian Defense Ministry denied the accusations, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny in the country.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

Later in the day, following a telephone conversation with Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin, as a result of which the Wagner Group chief accepted proposal that his troops stop their movement in Russia and take steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed that the Wagner troops had decided to return to their field camps.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin. However, a source in Russian Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Monday that the criminal case against Prigozhin had not been closed yet.