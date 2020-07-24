Borrell Expresses Concerns Over Arrests of Journalist, Opposition Politician in Zimbabwe

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Friday expressed worry over the recent arrests of an investigative journalist and an opposition politician speaking out against the government's alleged corruption schemes in Zimbabwe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Friday expressed worry over the recent arrests of an investigative journalist and an opposition politician speaking out against the government's alleged corruption schemes in Zimbabwe.

Earlier in the week, the Zimbabwean police arrested Hopewell Chin'ono, a reporter who regularly publishes on his Twitter account about alleged profits the country's government gets from deals for essential supplies to fight COVID-19 and urges Zimbabweans to speak out against corruption. According to the police, the journalist is being charged with "incitement to participate in public violence," an accusation believed to be related to the planned rally against corruption organized by opposition and activists.

One of the rally's organizers, opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume was also detained and faces the same charges.

"Recent developments in Zimbabwe are deeply worrying. The work of human rights defenders, journalists, and civil society organisations is essential to support reforms that stand the test of time. Upholding constitutional rights is a principle which cannot be compromised. #AUEU," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Chin'ono and Ngarivhume are currently being held in custody at a police station in Harare. Another anti-corruption protest is expected to be held in Harare on July 31.