Borrell, Ghani Discuss Afghan Peace Process, Regional Stability

Sat 17th July 2021 | 01:00 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday that he had held a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, during which the two discussed mutual efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in the country.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of an international conference held in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

"Lasting peace and stability in #Afghanistan is a common goal and responsibility for the region and beyond. In my meeting with President [Ghani] today, we agreed on the need for concerted action. EU stands firmly in favour of an inclusive, Afghan owned peace process," Borrell Tweeted.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence from the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) as international troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop pullout was one of the points of agreement the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.

On Tuesday, European Commission foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said that the EU had no intention of withdrawing its development assistance personnel from Afghanistan in spite of the deteriorating situation in the country.

