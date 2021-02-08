UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell Has No Regrets About Trip To Russia, Engagement Necessary - EU Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Borrell Has No Regrets About Trip to Russia, Engagement Necessary - EU Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The EU high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, does not regret his recent trip to Moscow, as engagement is a vital part of diplomacy, a spokesman for the European Commission said Monday.

"Of course, he has no regrets that he went to Moscow. He is a diplomat, and diplomacy is about engaging," the spokesman told a press conference.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen is fully supportive of Borrell and what was a "very sensitive trip," the spokesman said.

A question was then asked about sanctions against Russia and whether the European Union considered them effective.

"These sanctions, they take their toll," the spokesman said, adding that that the sanctions served also as an example.

At the same time, the sanctions are "not the aim" of the EU's foreign policy but a tool the bloc chooses to use, the commission's representative said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Same

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

22 minutes ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

24 minutes ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

25 minutes ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

33 minutes ago

ITA-CLF go hybrid with multi-site Pakistan Learnin ..

36 minutes ago

99,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.