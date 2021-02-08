Borrell Has No Regrets About Trip to Russia, Engagement Necessary - EU Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The EU high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, does not regret his recent trip to Moscow, as engagement is a vital part of diplomacy, a spokesman for the European Commission said Monday.

"Of course, he has no regrets that he went to Moscow. He is a diplomat, and diplomacy is about engaging," the spokesman told a press conference.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen is fully supportive of Borrell and what was a "very sensitive trip," the spokesman said.

A question was then asked about sanctions against Russia and whether the European Union considered them effective.

"These sanctions, they take their toll," the spokesman said, adding that that the sanctions served also as an example.

At the same time, the sanctions are "not the aim" of the EU's foreign policy but a tool the bloc chooses to use, the commission's representative said.