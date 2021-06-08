Borrell Hopes Economic Sanctions Against Belarus to Be Adopted at Foreign Affairs Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The European Union will hopefully adopt targeted economic sanctions against Belarus over the Ryanair incident during the next meeting of the foreign affairs council scheduled for June 21, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"As mandated by the European Council, and together with the commission, we have started targeted economic sanctions, as the council requested, that will be adopted at the next Foreign Affairs Council, I hope," Borrell told the European Parliament.