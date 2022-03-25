Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said he hopes that the summit of European leaders on Friday will approve the Strategic Compass, a new strategy for strengthening the bloc's military capabilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said he hopes that the summit of European leaders on Friday will approve the Strategic Compass, a new strategy for strengthening the bloc's military capabilities.

"Today the Leaders will discuss and - I hope - they will endorse the Strategic Compass. It will be the last step in order to have this important document approved," he said in a doorstep interview in Brussels.

Borrell added that the document is about boosting the EU's military spending and working closely with NATO and other partners around the world.

The strategic document outlines the bloc's vision and detailed objectives on the security of all 27 member states. It includes the creation of a rapid deployment force of up to 5,000 troops, regular live exercises, a common cyberdefense policy, space strategy and military partnerships throughout the world.