Borrell Hopes Results of Iranian Presidential Vote Will Not Affect Negotiations on JCPOA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed hope on Monday that the results of the presidential election in Iran, which judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi won, would not affect the ongoing negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We hope that Iranian elections and the new president will not affect the ongoing negotiations in Vienna about how to go back to the JCPOA," Borrell told reporters.