Borrell Hopes That Agreement on JCPOA Revival Will be Reached Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that, hopefully, an agreement to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the Iranian nuclear dossier, will be reached in the next few days.

"I got feedback form all delegations.

I got comments from Iran and the US which both I found reasonable. And to me is clear that there is a common ground that we have an agreement that takes into account, i think, everyone's concerns and that I am hoping that in the coming days we are not going to lose this momentum. We can close the deal," Borrell told a press conference.

