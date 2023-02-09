Borrell Hopes to Host Meeting Between Serbian, Kosovo Leaders in Coming Weeks

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday he had invited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti to meet in Brussels in a "couple of weeks" in an effort to resolve bilateral tensions.

In December, Borrell said that the European Union presented the final version of its proposal for the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, urging both sides to embark on "serious discussions."

"Today the first thing I will do is to brief the leaders (of EU countries at the Special European Council summit) about the situation with the dialogue between Kosovo and Belgrade. I will inform (about) the latest developments, latest contacts. The proposal is on the table. I have been calling the two leaders to come back to Brussels soon in a couple of weeks in order to definitely push for this proposal," Borrell said ahead of the summit in Brussels.

Later in the day, the Serbian leader stated that he "is not interested" in a meeting in Brussels unless the Community of Serb Municipalities is established under the 2013 Brussels Agreement, which would entitle Serb municipalities in Kosovo to exercise expanded powers pertaining to economic development, education, health, urban and rural planning.

Tensions flared after Kosovo's authorities required local Serbs to re-register their car plates and feature the EU-standard letter code RKS, which stands for "Republic of Kosovo," instead of the Serbian identifier KM for Kosovska Mitrovica. The Kosovo Albanian authorities initially set a re-registration deadline for October 31 and began harassing and issuing fines to Serbs who did not re-register their car plates by November 21. However, that deadline was postponed as well amid negotiations in Brussels.

On November 23, Borrell announced that Serbia and Kosovo had reached an agreement on the issue of license plates. Serbia agreed to stop issuing license plates with markings indicating Kosovo cities, while the Kosovo-Albanian authorities promised to cease further actions related to the re-registration of vehicles. The head of the permanent EU delegation to Serbia, Emmanuel Jofre, welcomed the agreements and said that from then on the dialogue would focus on the normalization of ties.