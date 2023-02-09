UrduPoint.com

Borrell Hopes To Host Meeting Between Serbian, Kosovo Leaders In Coming Weeks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Borrell Hopes to Host Meeting Between Serbian, Kosovo Leaders in Coming Weeks

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday he had invited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti to meet in Brussels in a "couple of weeks" in an effort to resolve bilateral tensions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday he had invited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti to meet in Brussels in a "couple of weeks" in an effort to resolve bilateral tensions.

In December, Borrell said that the European Union presented the final version of its proposal for the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, urging both sides to embark on "serious discussions."

"Today the first thing I will do is to brief the leaders (of EU countries at the Special European Council summit) about the situation with the dialogue between Kosovo and Belgrade. I will inform (about) the latest developments, latest contacts. The proposal is on the table. I have been calling the two leaders to come back to Brussels soon in a couple of weeks in order to definitely push for this proposal," Borrell said ahead of the summit in Brussels.

Later in the day, the Serbian leader stated that he "is not interested" in a meeting in Brussels unless the Community of Serb Municipalities is established under the 2013 Brussels Agreement, which would entitle Serb municipalities in Kosovo to exercise expanded powers pertaining to economic development, education, health, urban and rural planning.

Tensions flared after Kosovo's authorities required local Serbs to re-register their car plates and feature the EU-standard letter code RKS, which stands for "Republic of Kosovo," instead of the Serbian identifier KM for Kosovska Mitrovica. The Kosovo Albanian authorities initially set a re-registration deadline for October 31 and began harassing and issuing fines to Serbs who did not re-register their car plates by November 21. However, that deadline was postponed as well amid negotiations in Brussels.

On November 23, Borrell announced that Serbia and Kosovo had reached an agreement on the issue of license plates. Serbia agreed to stop issuing license plates with markings indicating Kosovo cities, while the Kosovo-Albanian authorities promised to cease further actions related to the re-registration of vehicles. The head of the permanent EU delegation to Serbia, Emmanuel Jofre, welcomed the agreements and said that from then on the dialogue would focus on the normalization of ties.

Related Topics

Education European Union Vehicles Car Brussels Belgrade Serbia Albanian October November December From Agreement

Recent Stories

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in A ..

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in Abu Dhabi with wide-scale parti ..

12 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives

12 minutes ago
 White House Considers Restricting China's Access t ..

White House Considers Restricting China's Access to Dollars - Reports

18 minutes ago
 Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road trigg ..

Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road triggers altercation, exchange of f ..

18 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern ..

Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern districts

16 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Ru ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Russian Missile, IT Industries

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.