Borrell Intends to Discuss Issues With Russian Language in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The upcoming EU-Ukraine summit will, among other issues, discuss the obstacles that the Russian language is facing in the Eastern European country, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Friday.

"I will be in Ukraine, at the Ukraine-EU council, we will talk about security and defense.

There are complaints from Russia about the attitude to the Russian language in Ukraine, (and) from Ukraine about the attitude to the Ukrainian language in Russia," Josep Borrell said at the New Economy International Forum in Madrid.

The EU-Ukraine summit will take place in Kiev on October 12.

Adopted in 2019, a new language policy in Ukraine requires television channels to broadcast at least 90% of their content in the Ukrainian language and also requires state-sponsored cultural events to be conducted in Ukrainian despite Russian being the predominant language in large cities in the east and south of the country.