UrduPoint.com

Borrell Intends To Discuss Issues With Russian Language In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Borrell Intends to Discuss Issues With Russian Language in Ukraine

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The upcoming EU-Ukraine summit will, among other issues, discuss the obstacles that the Russian language is facing in the Eastern European country, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Friday.

"I will be in Ukraine, at the Ukraine-EU council, we will talk about security and defense.

There are complaints from Russia about the attitude to the Russian language in Ukraine, (and) from Ukraine about the attitude to the Ukrainian language in Russia," Josep Borrell said at the New Economy International Forum in Madrid.

The EU-Ukraine summit will take place in Kiev on October 12.

Adopted in 2019, a new language policy in Ukraine requires television channels to broadcast at least 90% of their content in the Ukrainian language and also requires state-sponsored cultural events to be conducted in Ukrainian despite Russian being the predominant language in large cities in the east and south of the country.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Madrid Kiev October 2019 TV From

Recent Stories

Kremlin Congratulates Novaya Gazeta Chief Editor M ..

Kremlin Congratulates Novaya Gazeta Chief Editor Muratov on Receiving Nobel Peac ..

10 minutes ago
 Sindh govt hand in glove with profiteers fleecing ..

Sindh govt hand in glove with profiteers fleecing consumers by selling costly wh ..

10 minutes ago
 EU, US Actions Reason For Current Gas Crisis in Eu ..

EU, US Actions Reason For Current Gas Crisis in Europe - Lavrov

10 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Mutual Recognition of COVID Vaccinati ..

Kremlin Says Mutual Recognition of COVID Vaccination Certificates With EU Import ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan kick-off T20 World Cup preparations from ..

Pakistan kick-off T20 World Cup preparations from Sunday

10 minutes ago
 DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.