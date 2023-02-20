UrduPoint.com

Borrell Intends To Submit Proposals In March For Increasing Ammunition Production

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Borrell Intends to Submit Proposals in March for Increasing Ammunition Production

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that in early March, at a meeting with EU defense ministers, he would present specific proposals for increasing the production of ammunition in the European Union

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that in early March, at a meeting with EU defense ministers, he would present specific proposals for increasing the production of ammunition in the European Union.

He also urged the European countries to supply Ukraine with what is already in warehouses, without waiting for new production.

More Stories From World

