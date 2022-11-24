Borrell Invites Vucic, Kurti to Brussels to Discuss Car Plates Agreement - EU Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has invited Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to visit Brussels soon to discuss the agreement on Pristina's controversial policy on car plates, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday, Borrell said that Belgrade and Pristina had reached an agreement on the issue of license plates and prevention of escalation.

"After the deal, which was made last night in Brussels, it is important to continue, ... (Borrell) already indicated that he is inviting both leaders to Brussels to work out and to continue the work on normalization of the relations, to continue the EU facilitated dialogue," Stano told reporters.