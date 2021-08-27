UrduPoint.com

Borrell, Iran's New Foreign Minister Discuss JCPOA, Brussels-Tehran Relations - EEAS

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:34 PM

Borrell, Iran's New Foreign Minister Discuss JCPOA, Brussels-Tehran Relations - EEAS

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Iran's new foreign minister, Hussein AmirAbdollahian, discussed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Brussels-Tehran relations and Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Friday, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Iran's new foreign minister, Hussein AmirAbdollahian, discussed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Brussels-Tehran relations and Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Friday, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said.

"High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell spoke over the phone with the new Foreign Minister of Iran Hussein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday. They discussed EU - Iran relations following the change of Iranian government, the way forward on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the latest developments in Afghanistan and its regional and humanitarian implications," the EEAS said.

Borrell underlined the significance of prompt resummation of JCPOA talks in Vienna and expressed concerns about "recent nuclear steps by Iran and the overall trajectory of the nuclear programme."

Related Topics

Afghanistan Iran Nuclear Vienna Government

Recent Stories

16 factory workers burned to death, 3 rescuers inj ..

16 factory workers burned to death, 3 rescuers injured in factory fire

2 minutes ago
 Health experts advise drinking plenty of water, OR ..

Health experts advise drinking plenty of water, ORS to avoid heat

2 minutes ago
 Several People Detained in Connection With Explosi ..

Several People Detained in Connection With Explosions at Kabul Airport - Taliban ..

2 minutes ago
 China strongly condemns Kabul airport attack

China strongly condemns Kabul airport attack

2 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle like ..

Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle likely to persist in Karachi

7 minutes ago
 4 POs arrested, illegal weapons, drugs recovered

4 POs arrested, illegal weapons, drugs recovered

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.