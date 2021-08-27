EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Iran's new foreign minister, Hussein AmirAbdollahian, discussed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Brussels-Tehran relations and Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Friday, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said

"High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell spoke over the phone with the new Foreign Minister of Iran Hussein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday. They discussed EU - Iran relations following the change of Iranian government, the way forward on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the latest developments in Afghanistan and its regional and humanitarian implications," the EEAS said.

Borrell underlined the significance of prompt resummation of JCPOA talks in Vienna and expressed concerns about "recent nuclear steps by Iran and the overall trajectory of the nuclear programme."