Borrell Is Sure Latvia Will Consider Russian Reporters Case in Accordance With Rule of Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell expressed confidence on Friday that the court proceedings against Russian journalists working in Latvia would be held in accordance with the law, without any violations of human rights and freedoms.

"All European Union member states are committed to the rule of law ... So I am confident that the judiciary system in Latvia will take care of the situation in accordance with commitments that all European Union member states have taken to develop it according with the rule of law and the basis freedoms and rights," Borrell said at a press conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.