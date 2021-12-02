UrduPoint.com

Borrell, Lavrov Discuss Ukraine During Meeting In Stockholm - Commission

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed Ukraine during their meeting on Thursday in Stockholm, the European Commission spokesman, Peter Stano, said.

"High representative also mentioned Ukraine in their short meeting with minister Lavrov and he recalled his position when it comes to firm and decisive support of the EU to the territorial integrity of Ukraine in front of any aggression," Stano told a press conference.

