Borrell May Visit China in October - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has agreed to visit China before next EU-China summit, most likely in October, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a senior EU source.

"What was decided, in principle, was to have the strategic dialogue before the next summit. We don't have a date for the next summit, but it's safe to say that it will be after October, so October is a tentative date (for Borrell trip)," a senior EU official told the newspaper.

The source did not to clarify whether Borrell's trip would include a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who vanished from public view for three weeks, the report said.

"Who is going to be the interlocutor obviously is for the Chinese to say. As long as this gentleman is the foreign minister of China, he is obviously our interlocutor, but it's for them to say who is going to be on the other side of the table," the EU source said.

In mid-April, Borrell tested positive for COVID-19 and had to postpone his visit to China. According to reports, the visit was postponed again by Beijing earlier this month, allegedly due to Qin's health issues.