Borrell Not Expecting New Decisions on Anti-Russia Sanctions at EU Foreign Affairs Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel said that he is not expecting the bloc to make any new decisions on sanctions against Moscow during the EU foreign affairs council meeting on Monday.

"We are not going to take any decision today about sanctions, concrete decisions about sanctions. We are studying together with the US and the UK which they could be, when and how in a coordinated manner. But I don't expect today decisions about it," Borrell said ahead of the meeting.