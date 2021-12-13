UrduPoint.com

Borrell Not Expecting New Decisions On Anti-Russia Sanctions At EU Foreign Affairs Council

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 01:39 PM

Borrell Not Expecting New Decisions on Anti-Russia Sanctions at EU Foreign Affairs Council

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel said that he is not expecting the bloc to make any new decisions on sanctions against Moscow during the EU foreign affairs council meeting on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel said that he is not expecting the bloc to make any new decisions on sanctions against Moscow during the EU foreign affairs council meeting on Monday.

"We are not going to take any decision today about sanctions, concrete decisions about sanctions. We are studying together with the US and the UK which they could be, when and how in a coordinated manner. But I don't expect today decisions about it," Borrell said ahead of the meeting.

Related Topics

Moscow United Kingdom

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with US on tornado victim ..

UAE expresses solidarity with US on tornado victims

12 minutes ago
 Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned New Miss Univers ..

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned New Miss Universe 2021

2 minutes ago
 Most of KP areas facing severe cold and dry weathe ..

Most of KP areas facing severe cold and dry weather

2 minutes ago
 N. Caledonia pro-independence groups reject refere ..

N. Caledonia pro-independence groups reject referendum result

2 minutes ago
 US' Donfried Plans to Meet With Russia's Ryabkov o ..

US' Donfried Plans to Meet With Russia's Ryabkov on Wednesday - Source

2 minutes ago
 Clean drinking water schemes for Tank approved: Am ..

Clean drinking water schemes for Tank approved: Amin Gandapur

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.