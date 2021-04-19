UrduPoint.com
Borrell Notes Growing Tensions With Russia As Top EU Diplomats Meet Online

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:23 PM

EU-Russian relations are showing no sign of improvement, with tensions only escalating on various fronts, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) EU-Russian relations are showing no sign of improvement, with tensions only escalating on various fronts, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Top EU diplomats are set to meet online later in the day to discuss Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny's health, among other things. Navalny, who has been complaining about severe back and leg pain while in prison, went on a hunger strike in late March. Earlier on Monday, a medical panel decided to transfer him from the prison, where he is serving his sentence on fraud charges, to a local hospital for convicts. His heath is assessed as satisfactory.

"Relations with Russia are not improving. On the contrary, the tension is increasing in different formats," Borrell said ahead of the videoconference.

The diplomat went on to describe the situation with Navalny's health as "worrisome."

"I have got a letter from his team. We are very much worried about the health situation of Mr Navalny," he added.

The ministerial, Borrell continued, will also address Prague's allegations of Moscow having a role in the 2014 ammunition depot blast, which prompted the two countries to exchange diplomats' expulsions last week.

The third issue on agenda is the situation on the Ukrainian border amid the Donbas escalation.

"The situation is very dangerous and we call on Russia to withdraw their troops from the Ukrainian border," the EU foreign policy chief added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will join the videoconference to brief the EU27 on the developments, according to Borrell.

