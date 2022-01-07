UrduPoint.com

Borrell Offers Kazakh Foreign Minister EU's Help In Resolving Conflict

Borrell Offers Kazakh Foreign Minister EU's Help in Resolving Conflict

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that he had discussed the situation in Kazakhstan by phone with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and offered the EU's help in resolving the crisis in the country.

"Received debrief on the situation in call with #Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi. Expressed EU's readiness to support de-escalation and stability, and we will continue to follow the situation closely," Borrell tweeted.

He also reiterated that the rights and security of civilians should be guaranteed.

Mass protests against a twofold increase in gas prices broke out in Kazakhstan in the first days of January, leading to violent clashes between anti-government demonstrators and police, looting and vandalism. The government introduced an internet blackout, declared a country-wide state of emergency, and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.

