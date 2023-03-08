Borrell Offers to Allocate $1.06Bln for Emergency Deliveries of Ammunition to Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday he had offered to allocate 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) from the European Peace Facility to support Ukraine with existing stock of ammunition as soon as possible

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday he had offered to allocate 1 billion Euros ($1.06 billion) from the European Peace Facility to support Ukraine with existing stock of ammunition as soon as possible.

"We need a new support package for the reimbursement of the immediate delivery of ammunition that has to come from national stocks already existing," he said at a press conference after the informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Stockholm.

"For this support package, I proposed to the ministers (to allocate) 1 billion euros from European Peace Facility," Borrell added.

He added that he expected a decision on this plan to be made at a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers on March 20.